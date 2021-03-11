Emily Ratajkowski Shares First Glimpse At Baby Boy: ‘The Most Surreal, Beautiful & Love-Filled Morning’

Emily Ratajkowski is a proud mama.

Ratajkowski, 29, and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31, welcomed their first child together on Monday, March 8. The supermodel shared the exciting news, as well as a first glimpse at her baby boy, on Thursday.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earthside,” Ratajkowski wrote on Instagram. “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.

“When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?'” Ratajkowski shared when revealing the baby news in a Vogue essay back in October. “We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.”

“Everyone laughs at this,” she continued. “There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea ‘who’ — rather than ‘what’ — is growing inside my belly.”