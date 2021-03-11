Jeffrey Dean Morgan Finds A Thin Line Between Good And Evil In ‘Unholy’ Trailer

“When God builds a church, the devil builds a chapel next door.”

On Thursday, the first trailer dropped for the chilling new religious-themed horror film “Unholy”, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

In the film, Morgan plays a disgraced journalist looking to get his career back on track by investigating the Alice, a young, hearing-impaired girl who claims to have been visited by the Virgin Mary, giving back her hearing, along with an ability to heal the sick.

But as crowds flock to witness her miracles, Morgan’s character begins to uncover a much more frightening truth.

Produced by Sam Raimi and written and directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos, the film also stars Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Cricket Brown, Diogo Morgado and Cary Elwes.

“The Unholy” hits theatres April 2.