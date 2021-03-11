Civilizations Go To War In Ultra-Violent Trailer For Animated Fantasy Epic ‘The Spine Of Night’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A new world of fantasy is coming to life.

On Thursday, the first trailer debuted for the upcoming epic animated film “The Spine of Night”, from directors Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King.

RELATED: New Trailer For ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Focuses On The Flash

Photo: Gorgonaut Pictures

“This epic begins many years ago when an ambitious young man steals forbidden knowledge from a sacred plant and, as he falls to its darker temptations, unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind,” the official description reads. “As his power grows over the years, there are many who stand against him. Among them are a daring tomb-robber, star-crossed lovers, a maniacal necromancer, winged assassins, and an undying guardian.”

Photo: Gorgonaut Pictures

Photo: Gorgonaut Pictures

Inspired by the classic animated films of Ralph Bakshi and Frank Franzetta, the film takes viewers into an ultra-violent, hand-rotoscoped world of dark magic, intrigue and epic battles.

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Is Out For Revenge In ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse’ Trailer

Photo: Gorgonaut Pictures

Actors Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, Patton Oswalt, Betty Gabriel, Joe Manganiello, Abby Savage, Larry Fessenden and Rob McClure lend their voices to the film.

“The Spine of Night” will have its premiere during the SXSW festival this month.