Simu Liu Speaks Out Against Anti-Asian Hate Crimes: ‘I Fear For My Parents’

Simu Liu is not keeping quiet about anti-Asian sentiment.

Liu opens up in a new op-ed for Variety published on Thursday. The feature was released amid rising anti-Asian violence in the U.S.

The “Kim’s Convenience” actor will star in Disney and Marvel’s upcoming superhero movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.

“I worry a lot about my parents these days. It used to be the other way around; they’d be the ones nitpicking at me, always finding something to fuss about whenever I visited home,” Liu wrote. “Now, much to their chagrin, the tables have turned and I am the one who worries.”

“Did you hear what happened to the Thai American man who was out on his morning walk? Do you know what’s happening out there?” he added. “You have to stay away from people!!!”

Liu expressed his concern for his loved ones, sharing statistics from Stop AAPI Hate, a website that tracks violence against Asian Americans.

“I fear for my parents’ safety because of a virus, although perhaps not the one you’re thinking of,” the actor wrote. “I’m talking about the hate crimes being committed against Asian people at an alarming rate over the past year.”

“There were over 2,800 reported cases of racism and discrimination between March 19 and Dec. 31 of last year,” he continued. “When I see photos of these Asian elders who have been attacked, I see the embodiment of my own parents’ journey; their dreams and their struggles, their sorrow and their unwavering optimism.”