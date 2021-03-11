Sara Bareilles Performs Special Rendition Of ‘Brave’ For Frontline Workers, Vaccine Researchers

Sara Bareilles is dedicating a stunning performance of “Brave” for frontline workers and COVID-19 vaccine researchers.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 41, joined The 19th, a nonprofit newsroom reporting at the intersection of gender, politics and policy, for their virtual summit to make the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Sara Bareilles Receives Her Grammy Award A Year Later

As part of the virtual event, Bareilles performed her hit song “Brave” as a tribute to the healthcare workers on the frontlines.

“I’m so pleased and grateful to be joining The 19th tonight to celebrate and say thank you to our frontline workers and our vaccine researchers, who have worked so, so, so hard to help us all weather the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said ahead of her performance. “Words cannot express the gratitude that we all feel to your heroic efforts to help us all get through this.”

She added, “So I will attempt to say thank you with a song. This is dedicated to you.”

RELATED: Sara Bareilles Reflects On Contracting COVID-19: It ‘Was A Pretty Scary Day’

Bareilles previously contracted the novel coronavirus, telling Apple Music last year, “I was very lucky and had a very mild case of it. So I didn’t end up being hospitalized.”

Adding, “I only had one day where my breathing was a little bit laboured, which was a pretty scary day, but in the grand scheme of things, it was very, very mild. I healed up completely. I have the antibodies. I am very lucky. So I’m grateful, yeah.”

“Brave” is just one of Bareilles’ beloved songs and was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2014 Grammy Awards.