Sneak Peek At ‘Moment Of Truth’, Docuseries Probing 1993 Murder Of Michael Jordan’s Father

The 1993 murder of James Jordan Sr., father of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, is the subject of a new five-part docuseries coming to IMDb TV.

According to the synopsis for “Moment of Truth”, the docuseries “tells the never-before-seen story behind the murder of beloved husband and father, James Jordan, and exposes the checkered history in the small North Carolina town where the heinous crime and subsequent trial occurred.”

Directed by Matthew Perniciaro and Clay Johnson, “Moment of Truth” offers a fresh re-examination of the evidence from the crime, which took place not far from the home where Jordan and his wife lived and raised his five children, including the future NBA superstar.

Meanwhile, the story continues today, with the then-teenagers who were arrested and convicted of the crime continuing to appeal the verdict — with one having steadfastly maintained his innocence for nearly three decades

“Moment of Truth” premieres April 2 on IMDb TV.