Meghan Markle Pens Sweet Letter To Robert Clack School One Year After In-Person Visit

Meghan Markle is celebrating International Women’s Month by reaching out to Robert Clack School.

A year after her in-person visit to the school, the Duchess of Sussex penned a letter as part of Archewell Foundation’s International Women’s Day campaign to encourage people to participate in acts of compassion.

“It was this time a year ago that I had the pleasure of meeting so many of you during my visit to celebrate International Women’s Day and mark the 50th anniversary of the Equal Pay Act. I look back on that day with such fond memories, and think of you all frequently, especially recognizing how difficult it’s been for students and families during the past year,” she wrote. “This International Women’s Day, in collaboration with the work of our non-profit organization, Archewell Foundation, we are encouraging everybody to participate in real acts of compassion for the women in their lives and their community. One suggestion we have is to take a moment to learn about the trailblazing women who came before us. I’ve spent time recently thinking about Geraldine Dear, who joined us last year and is such an inspiration to all of us. Without women like Geraldine, who formed part of the original group of women advocating for equal pay, so much of what we do now wouldn’t be possible.”

We had a very special delivery this week. It has been lovely to share this letter and advice with the students and remember our International Women’s Day celebrations last year. #IWD2021 #iwd pic.twitter.com/wLDisgETwp — Robert Clack School (@RClackOfficial) March 11, 2021

“Small acts of compassion have the power to make a real and lasting difference, and I thank all of you for the kindness you provided me during my visit. I also thank you for the memories you gave to me that I still hold and cherish. Even the light-hearted ones,” she continued. “I have no doubt it has been incredibly challenging for all of you this past year as you have had to adjust to home-schooling. However, I’m thrilled the schools in the U.K. have reopened today and it gives me great pleasure to welcome you on your first day back.”

Meghan Markle Photo: Chris Allerton/Robert Clack School

In her sign-on, Markle added a personal note, “P.S. I still have the Debate Society team jacket you gave me with me here in California and wear it often. Thank you again for thinking of me!”