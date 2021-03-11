HBO Green-Lights Doc About Pee-Wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens

Click to share this via email

A Pee-wee Herman documentary is coming soon to HBO.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the newly announced project about Paul Reubens, a.k.a Herman, will have the Safdie Brothers, Josh and Benny, producing and Matt Wolf (“Spaceship Earth”) directing.

The two-part doc is being described as “a kaleidoscopic portrait told in two parts” and “traces the life of the imaginative artist behind one of pop culture’s most celebrated and unlikely icons: Pee-wee Herman.”

In his own statement, Reubens said, “I’ve been working with HBO since they were called Home Box Office! I’m honoured and excited to continue my long history there. I love HBO, but I’m not going to marry them.”

Reubens has starred as Herman for almost 40 years, most recently in the Netflix movie “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday”.

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emma Tillinger Koskoff (“Joker”) are also on board to produce.

No word on a potential premiere date.