Paris Hilton Reveals The Most Unusual Items That Could Have Had Her Name On Them

Paris Hilton has a successful empire including beauty products, perfume, music and a new podcast. But there have been some unusual business ideas pitched to her throughout her career.

Taking part in “Hot Ones”, the former reality star revealed a list of items that could have had her name splashed across them.

“There’s a big list of them,” Hilton said. “But one — they asked me if I wanted to do my own line of Paris beans. Which I was l like, ‘I don’t know, beans really don’t go with my product line. Like I’m not into doing food.'”

She continued, “And they showed me this mock-up and it was like this pink can with my picture on it holding beans. It was Paris Hilton’s beans.”

But beans were tame to the other suggestions.

“Another one I got was just really creepy,” Paris explained. “This company wanted to make Paris Hilton sex dolls which were like — looked exactly like me. And I was like, ‘You know, this is the last thing I’m going to want to do.'”

Adding, “So that was definitely no. I can’t even believe they came with me with that request. Pretty scary.”

Hilton also detailed the extent the paparazzi would go to stalk her from looking through her trash to entering her home.

“They would just ring my doorbell and pretend to be other people,” Hilton recalled. “One time I walked in my house — and my housekeeper at the time didn’t know cause the guy said he was my friend — and he was just sitting in my kitchen, like waiting for me, which was really scary. It was just very intrusive all the time.”