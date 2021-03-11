Samantha Bee Calls Out ‘Q-A-Moms’ For Promoting Bonkers Conspiracy Theory

In the latest edition of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”, host Samantha Bee takes on the nutty QAnon conspiracy theory, discussing why it’s becoming driven by an unexpected demographic: suburban white women.

As Bee explains, “women are becoming the primary drivers of Q,” and are being sucked into the bizarre belief system through social media messaging about child trafficking, something that “appeals to a mother’s primal need to protect her children.”

Using pastel-hued design of the sort used online to sell underwear and meal kits, these “gateway” posts drag those who click on them further into QAnon, as “social media algorithims send you down the rabbit hole forever.”

RELATED: Samantha Bee Says She Can ‘Actually Have Fun Again’ On ‘Full Frontal’ Now That Donald Trump Has Been Booted From The White House

This, Bee explains, ultimately leads to “indoctrination into white nationalism and xenophobia,” and the belief that Bill Gates and Tom Hanks are part of an international pedophile ring and drink the blood of babies — which, by the way, is absolutely not true.

“The messaging they use is insidious, pervasive and loaded with undertones of white supremacy,” adds Bee. “It may look pretty, but it is dangerous.”