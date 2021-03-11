Granger Smith And Wife Amber Announce They Are Expecting A Baby Boy Nearly Two Years After Tragic Death Of Son River

By Jamie Samhan.

Granger Smith “doesn’t have the words” to share the news of his and wife Amber’s pregnancy announcement so he posted a video instead.

Sharing the very emotional video, the country star captioned it, “We’re pregnant. I don’t have many words for this video. Life isn’t perfect. Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless. God promises that.”

Granger and Smith tragically lost their 3-year-old son, River, almost two years ago to a drowning accident.

In the clip, the couple’s other children, Lincoln, 7 and London, 9, paid tribute to River alongside their parents.

“River because of the life you lived, we’ve laughed a whole lot,” Lincoln says. “And because of the life you’ve lived, we have also cried,” London adds.

“God gave us a miracle,” Amber continues. “Sweet Riv, because of the life you lived, you are soon going to have a baby brother.”

Speaking to ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey last year, Granger said how his track “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads” off of Country Things Vol. 1 took on a different meaning after River’s death.

“I cancelled the studio appointment to cut that song and a few months later after the tragedy, I went back and revisited that song and it took on a new meaning,” he resaid. “The lyrics spoke differently than they did before.”

“Talk to God on ’em / We get lost on ’em / Find our way to a rocky mountain top on ’em,” part of the song goes.

