Imagine Dragons Frontman Dan Reynolds Revealed How A Single Text From Wife Aja Volkman Led Them To Call Off Their DIvorce

A single text from Dan Reynolds’ wife, Aja Volkman, changed their lives completely.

In a video the Imagine Dragons frontman shared on TikTok, he asked, “have you ever gotten a text that changed your life?”

In the clip, Reynolds — who reconciled with Volkman after announcing in 2018 that they had split — revealed that he and his wife “hadn’t talked in seven months” and he was “driving to the lawyer’s office to sign the divorce papers,” when he received text.

That message, he explained, “turned my perspective upside down.”

According to Reynolds, “She said she didn’t need to own me to love me. She loved me without expectations.”

Then and there, he said, they “ditched the lawyers and went to lunch. It felt like the first date again.”

Ultimately, he added, “We called off the divorce.”