Eve Hewson Recalls How She Stole Dad Bono’s Address Book To Prank Call Justin Timberlake

Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson was a bit of a trickster back in the day.

While promoting her new Netflix series “Behind Her Eyes”, Hewson told “This Morning” about how she tried to prank her dad’s friends by stealing his phonebook.

“I like to take advantage of my circumstances sometimes, and when I was younger I stole my dad’s address book, I tried to prank call a few people,” she said, “but Justin picked up, so we asked him trivial questions from the back of a cereal box.”

While she had the U2 singer’s contacts at her fingertips, Hewson said that her parents tried to make her upbringing as normal as possible.

She said, “Every now and then we get to go away on tour with my dad and have this wild rock and roll experience and then come home and take the train to school again. It was a strange balance, but I enjoyed both.”