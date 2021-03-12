‘Big Brother Canada’ Eliminates The Season’s Second Houseguest In Unanimous Eviction Vote

SPOILER ALERT: For those who haven’t watched Thursday night’s eviction episode of “Big Brother Canada”, be warned that spoilers are coming.

The second week of ​“Big Brother Canada” saw the emergence of a new alliance, the Sunsetters, consisting of Latoya, Jedson, Kiefer, Tychon, Tina and Beth.

After Wednesday night’s competition, it’s Kiefer and Josh on the block — until newly crowned Head of Household Austin pulls a power move, subbing in Rohan for Kiefer.

“Rohan is a good person to sit next to Josh, because everyone wants Josh gone,” she says of her strategy. “Easy peasy.”

Josh, however, sees through her scheme, claiming Rohan is her “pawn” when she’s really just “trying not to get blood on her hands, so obviously I’m her target.”

RELATED: ‘Big Brother Canada’ Says Goodbye To The First Houseguest Of Season 9

Adds Josh ominously, “If that’s her game move, that’s her game move. She showed her true colours and I have no problem ruining her game.”

Josh then reveals his strategy: “I may have to cause some chaos,” which is “all part of the master plan. I want to be spooky, I want to be scary — boo!”

Aiding Josh’s scheme is the fact that cracks are beginning to form in the Sunsetters’ strategy, making them worry that if Rohan sticks around, his tightness with Kyle could become a problem down the road if they decide to take aim at one of them.

Josh, feeling like he’s an island not attached to a group, figures his biggest weapon is paranoia, which he hopes to instill among the other houseguests via Jedson’s ego. After hauling Jedson into a private conversation, Josh claims Jedson’s name has been on the mouths of other houseguests (particularly Austin’s), thereby raising suspicions and planting doubt in Jedson’s head — mission accomplished!

RELATED: Arisa Cox Discusses Representing More Of The BIPOC Community On ‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 9: ‘The Human Variation Is So Beautiful’

Suddenly suspicious, Jedson calls a house meeting, insisting whoever mentioned his name identify themselves. No hands are raised, but the chaos Josh wanted begins to unfold as planned.

Josh then calls a secret meeting with Tera, Tina and Latoya, pitching himself to form an alliance, promising that if they all stay solid “a deal like this can take you all far.”

“Your campaign’s not terrible,” admits Tera. “I’m actually impressed,” adds Latoya.

Then it’s time to vote, and Josh is the first to plead his case. “If everybody is playing the game they say they’re playing, it makes sense to have somebody like me in this house, with a target on his back,” he says. “Somebody who will happily go up on the block if you need someone to go up. Ultimately though, I truly hope I’m here next week to see the bloodbath that’s about to unfold.”

Next it was Rohan’s turn. “Not only is this the most diverse cast in BBCan history, it is also the best looking cast, no doubt about it. I think I’ve developed good relationships with each and every one of you around here, I look forward to that continuing, both inside of this house and eventually outside of this house. Vote with your head tonight, do what’s right for your game, and get me off of this block…” he says.

After the houseguests vote (with the exception of Head of Household Austin), the results are unanimous: Rohan is safe for another week, and Josh is going home.

Global

RELATED: ‘Big Brother Canada’ Reveals The Houseguests Of Season 9

Kicking off Josh’s exit interview, host Arisa Cox notes that he “went out swinging,” and asks about the “bloodbath” he predicted for next week.

“Well, the house is very divided,” says Josh, “and no one is saying it, and no one is saying a name, so once I’m gone they’re going to have to start saying names, and… can’t wait to see it.”

Arisa also asks why he thought his plan to sow chaos didn’t bear fruit. “Well, that’s a great question. I do think though that there’s a pretty large group of people in the house, and my plan of getting seven people to go was kiboshed by one or two people…”

“Name names!” Arisa insists, leading Josh to reveal that Kiefer approached him about Kyle and Rohan approached him about an alliance, “and before everything went down, I did see Tera and Tina talking a lot to Kyle.”

Responding to Arisa’s question about what it was like to play the game as a “lone wolf,” Josh says, “I didn’t plan on playing alone. I did want to play with other people. To be honest, I did have a bit of a meltdown on day three, don’t know how much of that was shown, but then I had to pivot from that. A lot of emotions kind of came and took over really early on, and ones that I wasn’t prepared for, just going in after a year of solitude, going into just such an awesome group of people, like, my heart hurts seeing their time cut short. And I kind of blew up my own game, and I had to pivot to a different strategy where I was the target, and could use that to navigate through.”

RELATED: Arisa Cox Talks ‘Big Brother Canada’ Donation To COVID-19 Response Efforts: ‘The Real Superheroes Are The People On The Front Lines’

After Josh left, Arisa announced a big twist going forward: the two teams they started with had been disintegrated. With no teams, she explained, “it’s every houseguest for themselves — good luck!”

​“Big Brother Canada” season 9 will air three nights a week on Global: Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Viewers can stream the new season live or on-demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App, while the ever-popular live feeds can be viewed right here.