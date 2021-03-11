Mandy Moore Tells Her Birth Story, ‘I Can’t Wait To Do It Again’

Click to share this via email

Mandy Moore is sharing her birth story.

The “This Is Us” actress welcomed son August “Gus” Harrison on Feb. 20 with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Moore said that after a regular checkup, they didn’t think the baby would be here soon.

“We are going to pick up sandwiches from this place, going to have a big last hoorah before the baby arrived,” Moore said of their weekend plans.

It wasn’t until Moore and Goldsmith were snuggled in bed watching “The Office” when her contractions started.

“You lose all sense of time,” Moore recalled of how quickly labour ended up progressing.

Speaking of the nearly 40 minute drive to the hospital, Moore joked that Los Angeles roads are “pretty bumpy.”

After August was born, Moore said she hardly knew what was going on around her in the hospital room because she was in an “oxytocin love bubble” with Gus and Goldsmith.

“You are completely smothered in this feeling of I have never felt higher, I have never felt this love. It was like the world stopped again,” she said.

“I’m so glad I had pictures of [my placenta],” Moore continued. “It was so beautiful.” She also revealed she is “eating it”, likely through capsule form.

“I can’t wait to do it again,” Moore gushed of pregnancy.