Lana Del Rey Visits A Man Sitting In Bean Dip For 24 Hours

By Jamie Samhan.

Today in stories you never thought you would read, Lana Del Rey went to visit a man who was sitting in bean dip for 24 hours.

Hunter Ray Barker was spent a day in the kiddie pool filled with the dip as a way to raise money for L.A.’s Los Toros.

“We have a golden opportunity to grab the bull by the horns and support local businesses in a big explosive way,” Barker told Reuters. The stuntman also got a tattoo of the restaurant’s logo at the same time.

While he did have a few guests to help pass the hours, Lana Del Rey was among them.

“Don’t ask why,” she captioned a photo of herself at the event, while Barker got the tattoo on his right arm.

But the question on everyone’s mind really is, why?

