Netflix’s ‘This Is A Robbery’ Docu-Series Looks At ‘The World’s Biggest Art Heist’

The world’s biggest art heist is getting the Netflix documentary treatment.

The four-part series will look at 1990’s robbery of Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum where over half a billion dollars worth of art was stolen.

On St. Patrick’s Day 1990, two men dressed as police arrived to the museum and declared, “Gentlemen, this is a robbery.”

The rest is history as the worldwide hunt started for the priceless works of art. According to the trailer, there is “no shortage of possible suspects,” including the Italian and Irish mobs.

The 13 pieces of art still have not been found and hold a $10 million reward.

The official synopsis reads, “Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 1990, legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and others worth over half a billion dollars today were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. This four-part documentary series from director Colin Barnicle covers the leads, dead ends, lucky breaks and speculations that characterized the investigation of this still unsolved mystery.”

“This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” premieres on Netflix on April. 7.