Anderson Cooper Poses With 10-Month Old Son To Aid CNN Colleague’s Fundraising For Cancer Research After Death Of His 9-Month-Old Daughter

Anderson Cooper is enlisting his infant son to help the fundraising efforts of a CNN colleague who recently lost a child to brain cancer.

On Thursday, the “Anderson Cooper 360” anchor shared some photos of himself and 10-month-old son Wyatt Morgan, with both sporting a cap embossed with the hashtag #TeamBeans.

In the caption, Cooper explains that he’s helping a fundraising drive organized by CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski and his wife, Wall Street Journal reporter Rachel Louise Ensign, who lost their daughter Francesca to brain cancer on Christmas Even when she was just nine months old. Thursday would have been Francesca’s — nicknamed “Beans” by her parents — first birthday.

“As a new parent, I am lucky that my son is healthy, but there a lot of kids facing life-threatening illnesses,” wrote Cooper in the caption. “Francesca ‘Beans’ Kaczynski died of a rare brain cancer when she was just 9 months old. In her honour, we at CNN are raising money for kids with cancer. Be part of #TeamBeans! Proceeds from the sale of these hats go to @DanaFarber.”

According to People, so far Kaczynski and Ensign have raised more than $575,000 for ATRT research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.