‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Feels The Love From Fans As He Celebrates 13 Years Of Sobriety

Steve-0 is celebrating a big milestone, and there’s nothing unlucky about the number 13 for the “Jackass” daredevil.

On Thursday, Steve-O took to Twitter to celebrate 13 years of sobriety by sharing a pair of contrasting photos of himself, one taken in 2006, the other in 2021

In the first, he’s grinning maniacally while surrounded by nitrous oxide-filled whipped cream chargers, known by aficionados as “whip its.”

RELATED: Steve-O And Johnny Knoxville Hospitalized Just Two Days Into Shooting ‘Jackass 4’

In the accompanying photo, he recreates that earlier pose, but with a few differences. Instead of whatever beverage he was holding in the earlier pic, he now hoists a bottle of green juice. The whipped cream charges have been substituted by broccoli florets, while the boxes containing the chargers are now carrots and other assorted raw veggie. Instead of holding a cigarette in his hand, he’s now brandishing a baby carrot, demonstrating how much healthier his lifestyle has become since he embraced sobriety.

“So grateful to be celebrating thirteen years of sobriety today — thanks to everyone who helped me get here!” he wrote in the caption.

So grateful to be celebrating thirteen years of sobriety today— thanks to everyone who helped me get here! pic.twitter.com/LDncqH7Z2A — Steve-O (@steveo) March 11, 2021

The standup comedian also shared the same photo on Instagram, adding a shoutout to “Jackass” cohort Johnny Knoxville, thanking him for “giving me the loving nudge that started my journey!”

Steve-O’s fans replied with some sweet responses, congratulating him for his successful sobriety, with some even sharing their progress on their own sobriety journeys.

Steve-O's been sober for 13 years?!? I mean, if he can do it… 525 days for me. https://t.co/ajjNoH5pwo — Charlie Vogel, aka His Teleness the Charlie Lama (@teleskiguy) March 11, 2021

There are few people I’m happier for than Steve-O. What a journey that guy has been on pic.twitter.com/7Bdiaqimb6 — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) March 11, 2021

Congrats bro I remember when you started the journey 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZixxDxc9U2 — BIT LORD 🇦🇺 (@crypto_bitlord7) March 11, 2021

I'm honestly shocked steve-o is made it through all of that alive. Happy he's doing well. https://t.co/loENWcLORQ — Jackson (@JacksackPhD) March 11, 2021

If Steve-O can get sober so can you! Bigup all those in recovery out there. I know it’s not easy but I believe in you. One day at a time. https://t.co/F0nkG6IuCB — ill.Gates BL(still)M (@illGatesMusic) March 11, 2021

Well done Steve O yeah dude — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) March 11, 2021