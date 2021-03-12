Sharon Osbourne Releases New Statement After Heated ‘The Talk’ Debate With Sheryl Underwood Over Piers Morgan Comments

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her controversial remarks about Piers Morgan.

Osbourne defended Morgan after he quit “Good Morning Britain” following some comments he made about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview.

She then got into a heated debate with her “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood about the whole thing the following day.

Osbourne questioned why Morgan was being seen as “racist” on the show, with Underwood saying: “It is not the exact words of racism, it’s the implication and the reaction to it. To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is.

“That’s what makes it racist – but right now, I’m talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist.”

Osbourne added, “I think it’s too late.”

The star has now taken to social media to release a lengthy statement, insisting she’d had some time to reflect on her “The Talk” comments Wednesday and now wanted to address the discussion.

Osbourne shared, “I have always been embraced with so much love and support from the Black community and I have deep respect and love for the Black community.

“To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry.”

Her message continued, “I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over.

“There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us and will continue to learn, listen and do better.

“Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying.

“I should have been more specific about that in my tweet. I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction.”

Osbourne tweeted after Morgan’s departure was announced Tuesday:

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

The British journalist had been criticized over numerous comments he made about Meghan on “GMB”, telling viewers of the Oprah chat: “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

Over 41,000 people complained about Monday’s “GMB”, with Meghan herself reportedly being one of them.