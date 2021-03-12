Naomi Judd Shares Update On Ashley Judd’s Recovery After Horrific Leg Injury: ‘I’m Going To Go And Take Her Stitches Out’

Naomi Judd gave an update on her daughter Ashley’s recovery process during an appearance on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Ashley recently suffered a horrific leg injury during an accident in the Congo Rainforest.

After returning to the United States, Judd underwent a gruelling seven-hour surgery to repair her bones, decompress the hemorrhaging nerve and pick the shards of bones out of the nerve.

Naomi shared, “She’s very courageous, and she’s healing. It’s really hard to see her like this, but she lives next door.

“So I’m going to go up and take her stitches out when we’re done because I used to be a nurse before I became a singer,” she added in a clip shared by Yahoo!

Naomi’s comments come after Ashley thanked her medical team “for seven hours of intensive, brilliant, inspired surgical work on my bones and nerve.”

Revealing how her loved ones had been taking care of her, Judd continued, “They do for me what I cannot do for myself – prepare meals, shampoo my hair, and they also offer the deep spiritual direction and consolation of trying to begin to craft an arc of meaning and purpose. They also offer and meet my need for quiet. I am lost and they are my shepherd’s staff.”

During her “WWHL” appearance, Naomi also dished on the time she saw her pal Dolly Parton naked and on Ken Burns’ country music documentary.