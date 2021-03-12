Hugh Grant Says He Was ‘Not In A Good Frame Of Mind’ Ahead Of ’90s Arrest

Hugh Grant is addressing one of the more scandalous times in his life.

This week, the “Paddington 2” star appeared on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast and looked back on his 1995 arrest for engaging in sexual activity with a sex worker in public.

RELATED: Hugh Grant Admits He ‘Can’t Remember What Happens’ In ‘Love Actually’

“I was about to launch my first Hollywood film – my timing was impeccable,” Grant recalled of that time. “My problem was – that was my first Hollywood film and I’d just been to see it.

He continued, “The film was about to come out a week or two after that, and I had a bad feeling about it. I went to see a screening. Everyone in it was brilliant, but I was so atrocious that I was not in a good frame of mind.’

Grant had been in a long-term relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley at the time, and had recently shot to stardom, thanks to the success of “Four Weddings and a Funeral”.

RELATED: Hugh Grant Jokingly Casts Ex Elizabeth Hurley ‘Paddington 3’ After She Reveals New Marmalade Hobby

“I had a Ken Russell kind of lunch – and one thing led to another,” the actor said. “I just was disappointed in myself. I don’t know what was going on. It was called ‘Nine Months’.”

As it turned out, Grant did not need to be so anxious, as the film went on to gross $138.5 million worldwide.

“The film did all right at the box office, in fact I think it did quite well, and that’s all Hollywood really cares about,” he said.