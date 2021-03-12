Hilary Duff Talks Experiencing ‘Traumatic’ ‘Lightning Crotch’ During Pregnancy

Hilary Duff is sharing some of the interesting downsides to pregnancy.

The actress, who is imminently expecting her third baby, chats with veteran CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin as she steps in as guest host on Friday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

When asked how she’s feeling, Duff replies, “I feel about how I look, which is really really big. I feel tired and honestly it’s been the best pregnancy so far,” insisting she’d been busy with work and the kids.

The singer continues, “That’s helpful because I don’t have time to focus on every ache and pain or [like] ‘the baby’s the size of this fruit this week.'”

Duff talks about experiencing “lightning crotch,” telling Baldwin about the revelation on social media: “Let’s be real here, I think Matt [Koma, her husband] was the first one to be on blast with that and then I just happened to repost it because I can’t help but think his trolling me is so funny.

“I didn’t have it with the other kids so I text my midwife the other day and I was like, ‘What’s up with the stabbing pains in my vagina? I’m not feeling this.’ It feels awful, like you’re being struck by lightning. She just wrote back and was like, ‘Oh, lightning crotch,’ like it was no big thing. I was like, ‘This is quite traumatic.’ It’ll just strike and all of a sudden you’re doubled over then it’s gone.

“The term is call lightening, which is like the baby getting ready for birth, lowering.”

Duff also shares how she feels about her husband having a tattoo of her name on his butt.

Plus, the multi-talented star chats about her new children’s book, My Little Brave Girl, which she wrote on her phone, and the “heavy” feeling wrapping the seventh and final season of her hit show, “Younger”.