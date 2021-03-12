Granger Smith Talks Feeling ‘Responsibility And Guilt’ Over Son’s Accidental Death

Granger Smith and his wife Amber are still working through the unimaginable.

In 2019, the country singer’s youngest child, River, died in a drowning accident, and in a new interview with “CBS This Morning”, the couple discuss the tragedy.

“Me and the three kids were outside and I noticed a little bit of quiet,” Granger recalls. “I thought, Where is Riv? I turned around and our pool was behind us with a gated fence and he was in the pool and I jumped into the pool and got him. I thought I would grab him flip him over and he’d cough and I’d say how did you get in here? But that’s not what happened, he was lifeless.”

While EMTs who arrived at the scene were able to revive River’s heartbeat, the child was left brain-dead with no hope for recovery.

“I don’t feel I will ever not have that feeling of responsibility and guilt,” Granger says. “I feel like somebody has to be responsible and it was me. As a parent I look back on that day and there are a million things I could have done different and it would be a different outcome.”

Amber adds, “I feel the same guilt. I feel the same responsibility because River’s my son, and I never once have felt blame for him, and I hate that he carries that every day.”

The couple have since been very open about their grieving process in the media, social media, and their YouTube channel, hoping to help others going through similar situations.

“His little life and legacy meant something, through him we are speaking out and trying to stop this from happening to other people and children,” Amber says.

On Thursday, Granger and Amber announced that they are expecting a fourth child in August.