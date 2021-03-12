Anya Taylor-Joy, Travis Fimmel Star In New Trailer For ‘Here Are The Young Men’

The just-released trailer for the indie Irish thriller “Here Are The Young Men” features Anya Taylor-Joy alongside “Game Of Thrones”, “Vikings”, and “Peaky Blinders” alumni.

“The Queen’s Gambit” actress stars opposite Dean-Charles Chapman, Travis Fimmel, Finn Cole, and “Sing Street”‘s Ferdia Walsh-Peelo in the coming-of-age thriller set during the wild, final summer after graduation. Taking place in 2003, Dublin teen Matthew (Chapman) has no direction in life as he yearns for his free-spirited friend Jen (Taylor-Joy) while balancing his delicate friendship with the nihilistic Kearney (Cole). Departing school and falling into a vacuum of drink and drugs, Kearney and the group follow down a path of transgressions that will shape their lives forever.

Earning early praise and comparisons to “Trainspotting” following its Galway Film Festival debut, the movie is directed by “Merlin” star Eoin Macken, who also adapts the screenplay from Rob Doyle’s book of the same name.

“Here Are The Young Men” will arrive on digital platforms on April 30.