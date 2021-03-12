Tom Holland Says It Would Be ‘An Actual Dream Come True’ To Play 007: ‘Should They Want To Do A Younger James Bond… I Would Be There’

Tom Holland is definitely up for playing James Bond if bosses want to go in that direction.

The actor has been asked about the potential to play the iconic 007 role quite a few times, and Mark Wright asked him again as he interviewed Holland for Heart.

Wright asked, “You’ve mentioned that you love wearing a suit and 007 is something you’d potentially throw your name in the hat for… What would that mean to you, to be Spider-Man and James Bond?”

Holland responded, “Oh mate, it would be an actual dream come true.

“I’ve got to remind myself that I’m lucky enough as it is, Spider-Man is an absolute delight and privilege to play, but you know, should they want to do a younger James Bond you best believe I would be there. It is what it is, we’ll have to wait and see,” he said of potentially replacing Daniel Craig when he steps down following the release of the upcoming Bond film “No Time to Die”.

Holland started off the interview by revealing he’d injured himself so had been given a few days off from filming “Spider-Man 3” in Atlanta.

“I’ve injured my knee so they’ve given me three or four days off, I’m stuck in the house kicking about, I’m losing my mind a little bit,” he explained.

“I miss the Spandex suit, I miss the feeling of not being able to breathe, so I need to get back on set sharpish.”