Lady A Are Feeling ‘Like A Lady’ In New Single And Music Video

Lady A fans are getting the first taste of the band’s next album.

On Friday, the country superstars released their new single “Like a Lady”, along with an “on-set” music video.

Co-written by the band’s Hillary Scott, the song is an anthem to female independence, with lyrics like, “Yeah, I’m feeling right, I’m living my life, I do what I like/’Cause I feel like a lady, a lady.”

Talking about the song, Scott says, “I feel my most confident when I’m not trying too hard. I love getting glammed up and all the fancy clothes, but when I feel the most ‘me’, it’s a lot more laid back – and I think that’s a lot of us. You are your most authentic self in blue jeans with a tequila drink, ya know?”

She adds, “As we were writing it, I was like, ‘It’s always been my dream to do a song that combines the things I love about Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ and Shania Twain’s ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ – two of the most strong, powerful female songs ever,” she goes on. “So, it was like ‘How can we do our version of that?’”

Scott also has praise for band members Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood for doing the song with her.

“It’s incredible that Charles and Dave, in all their masculinity, are willing to sing right alongside me on this song,” she says. “I think that is another powerful statement. It’s super important for strong, great men to stand beside women and propel them forward. I hope it makes fans feel confident too, it brings them joy and just gets people excited about seeing live music again.”

Haywood says, “We were some of the biggest champions for ‘Like A Lady’ and we’re honoured to stand alongside Hillary. We’ve had a front-row seat to her strength over the years and we love linking arms with her on this song.”

“This song has such a great feel to it,” Kelley adds. “One of the coolest parts of being in a co-ed band is being able to share those different perspectives, so that’s just part of what we get to do.”