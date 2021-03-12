New Disney+ Special Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of ‘WandaVision’

The finale of “WandaVision” made its Disney+ debut last week, but a new special on the streaming service will take fans on an immersive journey into the creation of the stunning series.

On Friday, Disney+ announced the arrival of a new documentary series, “Assembled”, which gives viewers an inside look at the making of some of the streaming service’s most buzz-worthy series.

The first of these is “Assembled: The Making of ‘WandaVision’” featuring stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, along with the creative team responsible for the new entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In “WandaVision”, Avengers duo Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) embrace domestic bliss when they move to a New Jersey suburb, just two super-powered beings living inside a sitcom until reality begins to intrude, stripping away the facade to reveal that things are not what they seem.

“Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms,” describes the synopsis for the “WandaVision” episode of “Assembled”.

“Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television,” the synopsis continues. “Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. Spend time with exciting newcomers to the MCU, including Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, along with returning favourites like Kat Dennings and Randall Park.”

“Assembled: The Making of ‘WandaVision’” is streaming now.