Kim Novak Talks About Toxic Culture Beneath The Glamour Of Old Hollywood: ‘It’s Torture’

Reclusive screen star Kim Novak is telling the story of her life in the upcoming autobiography Kim Novak: Her Art & Life, and sat down for a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

One of Hollywood’s most popular stars during her heyday in the 1950s and ’60s, Novak is best known for her roles in Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller “Vertigo”. She discusses the toxic culture that bubbled beneath the surface of all the glitz and glamour during her early years in Hollywood. She also found herself caught up in the civil rights turmoil of the era when her scandalous interracial romance with Sammy Davis Jr. jeopardized both their careers.

Looking back on her early years, in which she was depicted as a sex symbol, she felt that label was dehumanizing.

“It’s torture because they’re looking at the facade rather than looking at where you’re coming from,” she told interviewer Scott Feinberg. “They put all kinds of glamorous clothes on you so that everything’s sparkling on the outside, but they don’t get to see what’s sparkling on the inside.”

According to Novak, she was the property of the studio and had no say about which movies — or how many — she’d be making, while being paid a fraction of her male co-stars; in fact, she recalled once working on three films simultaneously: “I had maybe four hours max of sleep, just going from one set to the other.”

She also had a shocking accusation to make about a former co-star, who in his day was one of the world’s biggest box-office draws.

“Tony Curtis had brought me a drink. I don’t know, I only had, I think, one drink there. But that’s the last thing I knew. I do not know anything afterward, cross my heart, hope to die. Don’t know what happened after that or how my car got back in front of my apartment,” she explained.

Asked if she believes that her drink had been spiked, Novak replied, “I really do. I didn’t think of it then because people didn’t talk about things like that, but I could never figure it out … I’ve never blacked out in my entire life. I think Tony Curtis did it. I don’t want to think Sammy [Davis] did that.”

When she awoke the following morning, she admitted, “I’ll just tell you the honest truth: I didn’t have my clothes on.”

She also discussed her decision to leave Hollywood at the peak of her career when she realized that her studio “had no idea what to cast me in other than sexy glamour movies that I just didn’t want to be a part of.”

Added Novak: “I wasn’t going to spend my time waiting around for something that may never happen when I felt I had so much more to give. And that was not the place to give it.”

After backing away from acting, she received a diagnosis that helped her understand a lot about herself.

“When I found out I was bipolar, I thought, Well, yeah, that makes sense. I could understand a lot of my behaviour as a result. You know, it’s not such a terrible thing if you know how to handle it.”

The entire interview can be found in the latest edition of The Hollywood Reporter.