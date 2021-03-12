BTS Discuss The State Of Virtual Concerts During The Pandemic: ‘We’re Afraid But We’re Getting Used To It’

Performing virtually isn’t ideal but it’s better than nothing for BTS.

This week, the K-pop superstars appeared on Tino Cotino’s “Spout Podcast” and discussed the odd state of things for a music group during a pandemic.

Asked if it felt strange hosting virtual concerts throughout the year instead of their usual tours, RM said, “Of course. We already had two virtual concerts this year, the October one was the second one, so we’re already kind of accustomed to this online format, but of course, we really miss the audience and noise.”

He added, “We have the fear that this is some kind of like, future concert. So yeah, we’re afraid but getting used to it.”

The host also asked how they’ve managed to stay positive about things during the pandemic.

“We actually released a song called ‘Life Goes On’ and that’s all we want to say,” RM told him. “Whatever happens, people who’s alive going to carry on, we got to carry on. We gotta be alive, stay safe because life goes on and time passes by.”

Band member V added, “Don’t forget that someone here understands you.”

Talking about the group’s Grammy nomination, RM said, “If feels like we could do anything if we get the win. So I don’t know, maybe just take some champagne and have some videos to thank our fans and enjoy our big day.”

“Maybe I will cry,” J-Hope added.