Patrizia Reggiani Is ‘Rather Annoyed’ Lady Gaga Is Playing Her In ‘House Of Gucci’

Lady Gaga is shooting her next big role, but not everyone is happy about it.

The singer and “A Star is Born” actress stars in “House of Gucci” as Patrizia Reggiani, who hired a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in 1995.

Speaking to Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata this week, the real-life Reggiani vented her disapproval of the film and Gaga’s casting.

“I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me,” the 72-year-old said, as translated by Us Weekly.

The film, which is currently in production in Italy, also stars Adam Driver as the late Gucci, along with Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and Jeremy Irons.

Gaga has also been regularly spotted around Rome during the shoot.