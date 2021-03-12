Selena Gomez Addresses Aaron Dominguez Dating Rumours

By Aynslee Darmon.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez. Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez is clearing up those dating rumours.

For months, the singer/actress, 28, and her “Only Murders In The Building” co-star Aaron Dominguez have fuelled romance rumours after they were photographed getting cozy while filming a scene together in New York City.

Soon after the photos were published, trolls targeted Dominguez, tweeting, “Stay the f**k away from Selena.” Another referenced her ex Justin Bieber, writing, “Selena really went from Justin to @theaarondominguez. We love to see the downgrade.”

The online hate promoted a response from the star, telling the Los Angeles Times, “We had just started working together. I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’ I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now, it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like.”

She added, “I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now.”

Later, Gomez addressed the time she flipped off a photographer on set, “Somebody was being disrespectful. And I don’t do well with that. Look, I am a very modest person, until you disrespect people. Maybe [it wasn’t] my best moment, but a girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do. And I felt very OK with being like….‘Don’t talk to people that way!'”

“Only Murders In The Building” stars Gomez, Dominguez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

