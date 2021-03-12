‘Dolittle’, ‘Music’ & Rudy Giuliani Top 2021 Razzie Nominations

Click to share this via email

Once again, the Golden Raspberry Awards are “celebrating” the best worst movies of the year.

The Razzies announced its 2021 slate of nominees on Friday, dishonouring such films as Robert Downey Jr.’s “Dolittle”, Sia’s “Music” and more, according to Deadline.

Also receiving a nomination is Rudy Giuliani, for his controversial appearance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.

Topping it off, the Razzies announced a “Special Governor’s Trophy” going to the year 2020 as “The Worst Calendar Year EVER”.

Check out the full list of Razzie nominations below.

WORST PICTURE

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey, Jr.- Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone,- 365 Days

Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween

David Spade – The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson – Music

Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

Maggie Q – Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler – Music

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat, Subsequent Moviefilm

Shia LaBeouf – The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask

Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy

Sia – Music

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Dolittle (Remake)

Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)