Late-Night Hosts Mark 1-Year Anniversary Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

March 11 marked one full year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a worldwide pandemic, and TV’s late-night hosts honoured the occasion as only they can.

Jimmy Kimmel went all out with his “first and hopefully last” special “coranaversary” show, in which he looks back not too fondly at “our year of living contagiously,” wearing sweatpants and tossing rolls of celebratory toilet paper into the socially distanced audience at the El Capitan Theater.

“Remember when we were carefully disassembling our Instacart deliveries like a munitions expert in ‘The Hurt Locker’ or something?” he said in his monologue, recalling the empty shelves and TP shortages of the early days of the pandemic. “If somebody said N95 to you one year ago, you would think they were a bingo caller.”

As Kimmel pointed out, it’s “hard to believe we’ve been in for a whole year since people were dancing in clubs, people were eating in crowded restaurants, passing bongs around the beach, partying like it’s 1999,” while footage played of dense crowds of people frolicking on a beach.

“It seems like yesterday,” he said of the clip. “And you know what? That was yesterday. Those clips were from Texas and Florida, yesterday.”

On Global’s “The Late Show”, host Stephen Colbert also marked the pandemic’s one-year anniversary.

“I think we all remember where we were when we heard the news, because we’re all still there”, Colbert quipped of the still-ongoing pandemic. “Of course, it’s also the one-year anniversary of the first time I Lysol-ed a banana.”

Looking back, Colbert shared a clip from his first at-home show after leaving the confines of the Ed Sullivan Theater, admitting he then felt “pretty pessimistic” when he advised his viewers to get ready to hunker down for eight weeks.

“First it was going to be eight weeks, then Easter, then Memorial Day, then July — it was worse than waiting for the cable guy!” Colbert quipped. “The CDC should have just issued a statement that said: “Your pandemic will end shortly, please be home between the hours of 8 a.m. and three years from now.’”

On NBC’s “Late Night”, Seth Meyers noted, “I can’t believe it’s been a year since everything shut down, and by that I mean it’s only been a year. I feel like these last 12 months we’ve all aged a president speed.”

Meyers also lamented that it’s been one full year since “we all trapped ourselves inside our homes with stockpiles of gin and red wine watching ‘Tiger King’ and ‘Love is Blind’ while clinging to our last shreds of toilet paper like a plank floating in the water after a shipwreck.”