Millie Bobby Brown Shares Intense Fight Training Video For ‘Enola Holmes’

Kicking butt clearly comes second nature for Millie Bobby Brown.

In a post this week on Instagram, the “Stranger Things” star shared a video of her fight training for the Netflix film “Enola Holmes”.

In the clip, the actress rehearses an intense scene, showing off her fight moves against a stunt performer on a mock set covered in mats.

At one point, Brown tosses objects at the man, before jumping on top of him and throwing him to the ground.

After the fight is over, the two give each other a high five.