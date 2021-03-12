Watch ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Behind-The-Scenes, Teasing Marvel Buddy Comedy Series

Click to share this via email

Get a taste of the Marvel excitement in store.

On Friday, Disney+ debuted a new featurette for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, the new buddy comedy superhero action series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

“It’s an example of opposites attract,” Mackie says. “We couldn’t be more different.”

Stan jokes, “There are definitely days when I feel like he’s gonna kill me.”

Photo: Chuck Zlotnick for Marvel Studios

Along with the interviews, the behind-the-scenes video also features new action clips from the series.

Along with the featurette, Disney+ also debuted two new preview clips from the show.

In the first scene, Mackie’s Falcon tells Stan’s Winter Soldier all about his theory of The Big Three baddies.

“Androids, aliens and wizards,” Falcon explains, the which the Winter Soldier responds, “That’s not a thing.”

“Every time we fight, we fight one of the three!” Falcon says.

In the second clip, the Falcon and Winter Soldier enact some kind of plan that involves jumping out of a plane.

On Twitter, Marvel fans reacted excitedly to the new footage.

New clip from #FalconAndWinterSoldier Only Steve can call him Buck 😡 pic.twitter.com/wjtVtzJ1wn — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 12, 2021

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” show premieres March 19.