Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi And More Belt Out BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ And The Internet Can’t Handle It

By Becca Longmire.

Numerous stars including Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, George Clooney, Steven Yeun, Riz Ahmed and Andra Day belted out K-pop superstars BTS’ track “Dynamite”, with some showing off their vocal skills while others chose just to read the lyrics.

James Corden, Jared Leto, Rachel Brosnahan, Tessa Thompson and Leslie Odom Jr. were also among those singing the song in the star-studded clip for W Magazine.

Unsurprisingly, the video went down a storm online, with the BTS Army gushing over the band’s celeb fan base.

Others focused specifically on Holland:

