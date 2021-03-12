Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi And More Belt Out BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Numerous stars including Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, George Clooney, Steven Yeun, Riz Ahmed and Andra Day belted out K-pop superstars BTS’ track “Dynamite”, with some showing off their vocal skills while others chose just to read the lyrics.

RELATED: BTS Discuss The State Of Virtual Concerts During The Pandemic: ‘We’re Afraid But We’re Getting Used To It’

James Corden, Jared Leto, Rachel Brosnahan, Tessa Thompson and Leslie Odom Jr. were also among those singing the song in the star-studded clip for W Magazine.

RELATED: BTS On 1st Grammy Nod: ‘It’s Hard To Express In Words’

Unsurprisingly, the video went down a storm online, with the BTS Army gushing over the band’s celeb fan base.

WHAT IS GOING OOON Steven Yeun, Tom Holland, Riz Ahmed, Andra Day, James Corden, Jared Leto, Rachel Brosnahan, Tessa Thompson, Leslie Odom Jr. And so much more are all reading Dynamite by BTS lyrics on W Magazine

pic.twitter.com/C7QHxcp4iy — ᴮᴱikram⁷⟭⟬SLOW🍊 (@zergdouniot7) March 12, 2021

celebrities like Tom Holland, George Clooney, Jared Leto and many more celebs singing dynamite… I never saw this coming. this is bts impact yall — Njtoni⁷#1 (@jtoni_n) March 12, 2021

I thought it was one thing to get George Clooney to sing 'Dynamite'…. but then you add in Tom Holland, Jared Leto, Steven Yeun, Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson and more? My mind… gone. 🤯@BTS_twt #BTS pic.twitter.com/f590jBIeAv — Yassin Adam⁷ (@btsbeingbtsyt) March 12, 2021

Jacob Elordi and Tom Holland Sing “Dynamite” by BTS | W Magazine https://t.co/ULDbLjn0jt HAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHHA OMG I LAUGHED THROUGH THIS ENTIRE THING ITS SO FUNNY HELP — 🐾💐ᴮᴱ침침으로 사랑해⁷💐🐾❣️ (@believeinjikook) March 12, 2021

I GOT A MF JACOB ELORDI AND A WHOLE ASS TOM HOLLAND SINGING TO BTS BYEEEEEEE I HAVE THE BEST VID IN THE INTERNET https://t.co/WXjObxqj2Y — ju (@lilhoneyju) March 12, 2021

didn't think I'd listen to Tom Holland, Tessa Thompson, George Clooney, Steven Yeun, Jared Leto and James Corden do dramatic readings of BTS' Dynamite today lmao — Sophie⁷ (@Sophbox) March 12, 2021

Others focused specifically on Holland:

TOM HOLLAND READING THE LYRICS OF DYNAMITE? WAIT A MINUTE pic.twitter.com/a4CkSzK0AQ — leti⁷ (@raplineIover) March 12, 2021

tom holland reading the lyrics to dynamite. never thought i’d see the say this was so unexpected 💀 — ً (@btsroyaIty) March 12, 2021

dynamite by bts in a tom holland way pic.twitter.com/yNEkOJrjhm — tom loops (@thollandloops) March 12, 2021

tom holland reading dynamites lyrics 😭pic.twitter.com/5dZG12IrJB — fatima⁷ (@monipersona) March 12, 2021