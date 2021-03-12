Victoria Justice Says Media Was ‘Fanning Those Flames’ Around Rumoured Ariana Grande Feud

There’s nothing but love between Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande.

Appearing on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Justice talked about the long-rumoured feud between the former “Victorious” co-stars.

“All of that drama, whatever, all of that stuff is, it’s so silly,” Justice said. “A lot of it really came from, like, the media, like fanning those flames and then just people online, like, fanning those flames and making it this huge crazy thing.”

She added that all of the old “Victorious” castmates “are all super supportive” of each other.

“It’s amazing,” Justice continued. “I love Ariana, and she’s killing it right now. And she’s been so supportive of me and my music. And you know, we text. It’s really cool. So, everything’s all good.”

Talking about how the rumours spread, the actress said, “It is a little frustrating to see how people do love to pit women against each other. But I think at the end of the day, it’s all about us like supporting each other and building each other up.”

She added, “I feel like I also have a lot of people that support me. so, I’m thankful for that. But it’s all good honestly. You know, there’s always going to be haters, and that’s OK. It just is what it is. It comes with the territory.”