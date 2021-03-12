Queen Elizabeth Makes First Appearance Following Meghan And Harry Interview

Queen Elizabeth has taken part in her first engagement since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 94-year-old monarch marked British Science Week by joining in on a virtual science showcase.

💫 The Queen has taken part in a video call with scientists, educators and schoolchildren to mark British Science Week. 💥 The event celebrates the role played in society by science, technology, engineering and maths, and aims to inspire a new generation of British scientists. pic.twitter.com/nGYyiLnbsy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 12, 2021

The video call included British scientists, as well as a number of schoolchildren.

🪐”It’s unbelievable really to think one can actually see the surface!” 📸 The Queen reacts to pictures of Mars taken by @NASAPersevere, presented by Professor Caroline Smith of @nhm_london. Professor Smith is a member of the science team working on the @NASA mission. pic.twitter.com/Jb8J2TqHwP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 12, 2021

.“It’s fascinating to see the pictures of Mars – it’s unbelievable really to think one can actually see its surface,” commented the Queen after being shown new pictures of the Red Planet.

Concluding the call she said, “It’s been very interesting to hear from you all. I hope the children have enjoyed it too – they might learn something from it as well! Thank you very much indeed. It’s wonderful work you are all doing.”

In honour of the occasion, the Queen was gifted with a set of Mars Perseverance rover face masks, sent from NASA. One of the masks will be given to Prince Philip, who is currently in hospital.

The Queen was presented with a set of @NASAPersevere face masks at the end of the session, sent from @NASA HQ to Windsor Castle. 📸 Professor Smith asked that one of the masks be gifted to The Duke of Edinburgh, given HRH’s interest in space exploration. pic.twitter.com/Wx5LW9Lcwa — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 12, 2021

Buckingham Palace also shared a photograph of the Royal Family meeting with the first men to land on the the moon back back in 1969.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have recognised many scientific milestones over Her Majesty’s reign. 🤝 The Royal Family meet the first men on the moon after the successful Apollo 11 mission in 1969. A young Prince Edward is pictured shaking Neil Armstrong’s hand. pic.twitter.com/TMS86joj1Q — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 12, 2021

The engagement comes just days after the Queen responded to Meghan and Harry’s tell-all Oprah interview.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released the following statement on behalf of Her Majesty: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Harry and Meghan’s rep declined to comment on the Queen’s statement when approached by ET Canada.