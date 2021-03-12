Kenny Chesney Reminisces On Loved Ones Lost In New Music Video For Emotional Track ‘Knowing You’

Kenny Chesney just dropped the music video for his reminiscent new single “Knowing You”.

Filmed in Gloucester, Mass., and the Virgin Islands, the reflective video sees him looking back on those he’s loved and lost along the way.

“Not everything is meant to last, you don’t think about that when it’s perfect” he says in a voiceover. “When it’s over, there’s a huge hole but there’s also a pair of wings.”

He adds: “Knowing you, wherever you are, I know you’re happy, you’re flying, and free, and I’m here still grateful, grateful for knowing you.”

RELATED: Kenny Chesney Pays Emotional Tribute To Friend Who Was Killed In Helicopter Crash

Directed by Chesney’s longtime collaborator Shaun Silva, the video juxtaposes two separate worlds on the ocean. One sees Chesney working hard on a gloomy day on a fishing boat in the Atlantic, while the other sees him enjoying a sunny day with a loved on on the beaches of the Virgin Islands.

“It’s such a pure song,” he adds in a press release. “If you listen, you can find the people you love in it. I wanted the video to have that, too.”

Written by Adam James, Brett James, and Kat Higgins, “Knowing You” is featured on Chesney’s 2020 album Here and Now.