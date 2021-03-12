Mayim Bialik Discusses Eating Disorder For The First Time: ‘I’m Eating So I Don’t Have To Feel Anything’

Mayim Bialik is publicly addressing her eating disorder struggle for the first time.

While speaking to Glennon Doyle on the latest episode of her own podcast, the “Big Bang Theory” alum revealed how she is both an “overeater” and a “restricter.”

“This is the first time I’ve ever talked about it, because people are like, ‘Well, why are you so overweight?'” confessed Bialik. “Well, because I’m a compulsive overeater in addition to being an anorexic and restricter.”

In a pre-show segment with boyfriend and podcast co-host, Jonathan Cohen, the 45-year-old actress admitted, “I’ve known about my problems for years, and I’ve been in recovery, as it were, for two years.”

During her 90-minute conversation with the “Untamed” author, Bialik explained, “I’m eating so I don’t have to feel anything.”

The “Call Me Kat” star also discussed the demands that a career in front of the camera has placed on her body.

“I’m trying to release the pressure of being 15 pounds lighter, which is what I, quote, ‘should be’ by Hollywood standards,” she added. “I’m trying to release the pressure of caring that I’m wearing the clothes that make me look like those other women, even though I’m not those other women. Those are, like, my short-term 2021 goals.

“Like, when can I wear all black and not have a stylist be like, ‘We need you in more colour.’ It’s like, how about if I wear black because I feel the best and I like it, and they make a lot of cool clothes in the colour black?”“