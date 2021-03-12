Benedict Cumberbatch Says ‘No’ To Playing ‘Star Wars’ Baddie Thrawn: ‘It’s Not The Right Time’

Benedict Cumberbatch won’t be turning blue anytime soon.

“Star Wars” fans have called for the 44-year-old actor to take on the role of Grand Admiral Thrawn in either the third season of “The Mandalorian” or the “Star Wars: Ahsoka” series.

Unfortunately, the British star isn’t that keen on the idea.

Asked about potentially playing the blue-coloured villain, Cumberbatch told Collider, “That’s a straight ‘no’ from me, right now. There’s no way I want to be turned blue. I turned the air blue, very recently.”

Continuing, “No no, seriously, I have precious time with my children and I think sitting in a makeup chair and being painted blue, and the amount of time it would take to do that and then take it off at the end of the day might just… it’s not the right time in my life for that.”

Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter are parents to sons Christopher, 5, and Hal, 4.

It’s not yet known who will play Thrawn or whether the baddie will actually make an appearance.