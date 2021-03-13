No Split: Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Still Together, Couple Confirms ‘We Are Working Through Some Things’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are confirming that they’re still together after numerous media outlets reported Friday they had split up and called off their engagement.

In a joint statement obtained by People, the couple insist they didn’t break up, although they admit they are dealing with relationship issues. “We are working through some things,” their statement reads.

According to “a source close to the pair,” reports of their split were exaggerated.

“They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up,” says the source, adding that unconfirmed rumours that A-Rod cheated on J-Lo with “Southern Carm” star Madison LeCroy “had no bearing on the rough patch at all.”

“She’s working in the Dominican Republic and he’s in Miami so it’s tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID,” the source added, “but they want to try to stay together.”

This conflicts with what a source told ET on Friday. “The couple has called off their engagement and have decided their relationship has run its course,” said the source. “Jennifer felt like moving forward to marriage wasn’t right. Recently Alex’s character has been called into question and that didn’t sit right with Jennifer. The couple will always have respect for each other.”

That question about Rodriguez’s character, noted People, apparently has to do with rumours that emerged during the season-ending reunion of reality series “Southern Charm”, in which LeCroy was accused of travelling to Miami to sleep with “an ex-MLB player.”

In addition, “multiple sources” confirmed to People on Friday that the couple’s relationship is over. “This has been a long time coming,” one of those sources told People, seemingly confirming earlier reports from TMZ and Page Six.

Prior to issuing their joint statement, both Lopez and Rodriguez issued social media posts on Friday that can best be described as cryptic.

“Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie ⛵️,” wrote A-Rod in the caption with a photo of himself on a yacht sailing away from Miami, adding, “What are your plans for the weekend?”

Meanwhile, JLo took to her Instagram Story on Friday afternoon to share a photo of one of her twins, looking distraught and being comforted by father Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, had been dating for two years when he popped the question in March 2019 while they vacationed together in the Bahamas.

ET Canada has reached out to Lopez’s rep for comment.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez eat lunch at Bellini in Miami. — Splash News

In December 2020, Lopez lamented about being forced to cancel their meticulously planned Italian wedding due to the pandemic.

“It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned It all. So in March or April, we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, ‘This is maybe not going to happen.’ Italy’s the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy… I was like, ‘Okay, we got to cancel everything,’” she said in an interview with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show.