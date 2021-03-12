Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Archewell Supports New Organizations Focused On ‘Today’s Most Pressing Global Conversations’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation has named a number of new organizations that they will be supporting.

On Friday, four new organizations that cover some of “today’s most pressing global conversations” were listed, including those tackling mental health and systemic racism.

Color of Change, Mind, The PressPad Charitable Foundation and URL Media were all revealed.

Earlier this week, Mind (a mental health organization), applauded “Meghan Markle for speaking out about her experiences of suicidal thoughts,” after her Oprah interview.

We applaud Meghan Markle for speaking out about her experiences of suicidal thoughts. We know that opening up in this way can be really difficult, but when high profile people talk about these experiences, it helps to break down the stigma around mental health issues. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/XeBLXitIMn — Mind (@MindCharity) March 9, 2021

The U.K. based charity also partners with Heads Together, which was started by Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry in 2017.

Color of Change is “the nation’s largest online racial justice organization.” They work in a number of sectors, including clemency, voting and online hate speech with Big Tech. It’s a cause the couple has backed over the last year, through their other partnerships in the Center for Humane Technology and UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry.

The donation from Archewell to PressPad was one of the first for The PressPad Charitable Foundation, which will allow people from all backgrounds to enter journalism.

The Foundation exists to provide bursaries and support to complement the work we’ve already started at PressPad to link mentoring, networking, and accommodation to help young people of diverse backgrounds gain entry into the journalism industry. (2/4) — PressPad (@PressPadUK) March 12, 2021

Lastly, URL Media (which stands for Uplift, Respect, and Love) is a new entry to the multi-platform network world that includes a number of Black and Brown media organizations. URL Media “is focused on the mission that community media organizations— that directly serve and reflect their audiences — can co-create a network to thrive and grow together.”

The announcement from Archewell comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating International Women’s Month with acts of compassion. Their website includes a number of small to big acts that you can take part in, from helping a woman in search of work to supporting “a Moms Rising campaign on an issue that matters to you — like equal pay or paid family and medical leave.”

Earlier this week, Meghan sent a letter to Robert Clack School a year after visiting there, writing, “One suggestion we have is to take a moment to learn about the trailblazing women who came before us.”