Blake Lively Reveals Ryan Reynolds Didn’t Invite Her On Set Of ‘Deadpool 2’ The Day Brad Pitt Was Filming

Blake Lively is calling out Ryan Reynolds for not inviting her on set the day that Hollywood superstar, Brad Pitt, was filming his scene for the movie.

The former “Gossip Girl” actress trolled her husband by commenting underneath an Instagram post that discussed Pitt’s brief cameo in the 2018 superhero sequel.

“Weird… My husband didn’t invite me to set that day,” she joked on a post that Comments by Celebs first spotted.

Pitt appears at “the Vanisher” during a “blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo.”

The character is invisible until he dies and is revealed to be the 57-year-old Academy Award-winner.

Lively and Reynolds have a reputation for being one of Hollywood’s most hilarious couples.

The pair recently revealed how Reynolds took up the role as his wife’s hairdresser during lockdown.