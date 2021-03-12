Fans Hear Sneak Peek Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ In ‘Spirit Untamed’ Trailer

Swifties have their first taste of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of “Wildest Dreams”.

The new version of the singer’s 2015 hit can be heard in the brand new trailer for the upcoming animated feature, “Spirit Untamed”.

“Spirit Untamed” is the latest film in the “Spirit” franchise, following the beloved horse and a young girl who finds a connection to her late mother and her Mexican heritage through horseback riding. Spirit first debuted on the big screen in 2002.

Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore, Walton Goggins and Eiza González led their voices to the flick.

“Thank you ‘Spirit Untamed’ for using ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ in your new trailer,” Swift shared to social media.

Swift has been busy re-recording the music from her first seven albums since, according to the star, she was not given the opportunity to buy the masters when she left her record label, Big Machine Records, in 2018.

Just last month, Swift debuted her new version of “Love Story” from her second album Fearless. The new version of Fearless drops this April. “Wildest Dreams” is from 1989.

“Spirit Untamed” hits big screens on June 4.