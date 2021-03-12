Barack Obama Credits ‘Free Thinker’ Mom For Shaping His Career

Barack Obama is giving recognition to his mother during International Women’s Month.

The former U.S. president has revealed how his mom, Ann Dunham, had a huge impact on the path that he chose in his career.

“My mom was a little bit of a free thinker,” Obama says in Monday’s episode of Spotify’s “Renegades: Born in the USA“.

While speaking with Bruce Springsteen, the politician explains how he chose a career of public service in part due to his mother, an anthropologist, who worked to help improve the lives of the poor in Indonesia.

Obama called her “kind of romantic” and “not that practical” and said she put a “little bit of that into me.”

Obama tells The Boss that he was attracted to public service instead of a big salary because he recognized the American dream was not achievable for many Black citizens. “When I thought about what I should aspire to, it wasn’t, ‘Man, let me be Jay Rockefeller.’ It was, ‘Look at John Lewis.’”

Lewis and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. were trying “to make the world better,” Obama says. “That path looked to me like it was something necessary for me to do. My salvation was there.”

The relationship between the rockstar and the “A Promised Land” author began when Springsteen performed at multiple benefits for Obama during his presidential campaigns.

With files from The Associated Press.