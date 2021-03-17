Katherine Heigl Gets Titanium Disks Implanted In Her Neck: ‘I Am Now Bionic’

Katherine Heigl is updating fans after undergoing surgery to deal with a herniated disk in her neck.

“Well…I am now bionic!! Two titanium disk now inhabit my neck and I can probably stand on my head for like hours… I’m not gonna try it just yet but give me a few months and I’ll blow your mind!!” wrote Heigl in a post she shared on Instagram on Wednesday, less than a week after revealing she was travelling from Utah to Los Angeles to undergo the surgery.

“I am so deeply deeply grateful to the incredible Dr’s and care team that saved me from the most excruciating pain I have ever experienced and blessed me with a new pain free lease on life! I really feel like they deserve a big giant shoutout of gratitude and appreciation so I’m gonna give it to them! @thebackdoctorapp thank you for treating me like a human being and giving me so much of your time and attention to help me truly understand what to expect and what all my options were. Thank you for your tremendous talent and expertise and for saving my neck! @cedarssinai in Marina del ray thank you for your incredible and compassionate care and attention! Heading into surgery and hospital stays is always a bit scary and you guys could not have made me feel more comfortable or taken care of! Thank you thank you thank you!! ❤️❤️❤️,” she continued, adding a St. Patrick’s Day shoutout. “Oh and HAPPY ST. PATRICKS DAY! Clearly I’ve been blessed with the luck of the Irish today! ☘️”

On March, 12, the “Firefly Lane” star and husband Josh Kelley made the trip to L.A. in order to get treatment from a herniated disk in her neck.

“First trip since the start of the pandemic is back to LA to deal with a herniated disk in my neck. Thank God for @joshbkelley for not only coming with me to hold my hand but for providing me with some very much needed comedic relief! I mean…only Josh can or would harmonize with the coffee maker,” Heigl captioned a video of her singer hubby harmonizing alongside the coffee machine.

In a second clip from the doctor’s office, Kelley did his best at reading the scans.

“Well ma’am I’ve got some bad news, your brain is absolutely gorgeous,” he joked before a real medical professional interrupted him.

“This is definitely the guy you want by your side during a health crisis. Though…I don’t think I’d bring him to the OB with me. Those jokes would just be too far,” she added.