Katherine Heigl Returns To L.A. To Deal With Herniated Disk In Her Neck

Katherine Heigl is finally getting the chance to go on a trip, unfortunately, it is definitely not for pleasure.

The “Firefly Lane” star and husband Josh Kelley had to travel from Utah to Los Angeles to get treatment from a herniated disk in her neck.

“First trip since the start of the pandemic is back to LA to deal with a herniated disk in my neck. Thank God for @joshbkelley for not only coming with me to hold my hand but for providing me with some very much needed comedic relief! I mean…only Josh can or would harmonize with the coffee maker,” Heigl captioned a video of her singer hubby harmonizing alongside the coffee machine.

In a second clip from the doctor’s office, Kelley did his best at reading the scans.

“Well ma’am I’ve got some bad news, your brain is absolutely gorgeous,” he joked before a real medical professional interrupted him.

“This is definitely the guy you want by your side during a health crisis. Though…I don’t think I’d bring him to the OB with me. Those jokes would just be too far,” she added.

