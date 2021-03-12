Hailey Bieber Admits She Cried In Kendall Jenner’s Bedroom For ‘Like, Two Years Straight’

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are sharing some of their best kept friendship secrets.

The 25-year-old reality TV star and the 24-year-old model have been pals since meeting at “The Hunger Games” premiere in 2012.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Pens Sweet Birthday Message To Hubby Justin Bieber

Bieber helped Jenner kick off her new YouTube series, “Who’s In My Bathroom?”, by becoming her first guest.

During the show, the pair spoke about how their opposite personality traits make them better friends.

Accepting that she’s the more “brutally honest” of the two, Jenner explained, “Because I love you, like, genuinely, and, like, I want what’s best for you. And I want you to be, like, happy.”

While discussing how they have been there for each other throughout the years, Bieber noted, “I was, like, crying in this girl’s guest bedroom for, like, two years straight.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Says He’s ‘Learning’ From Wife Hailey After He’s ‘Overlooked’ Women’s Struggles In The Past

Jenner added, “I feel like both you and I have experienced—whether it be business, like self, love, like whatever it is—like, I feel like we’ve both seen each other, like, thrive at different times than others…and we’ve been there for each other through it all and not, like, let it get in the way of our friendship, which I think is, like, really special and important.”

The BFFs also played a game of “Never Have I Ever” with shots of tequila.

The stars both had a drink when asked if they’d ever had a guy write a song about them and when asked if they’d ever kissed the same guy as their best friend.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Credits Husband Justin Bieber For Helping Her Handle Media Storm Surrounding Their Marriage

However, neither Bieber nor Jenner took a shot when asked if they had ever cheated on someone, both replying, “I have never.”